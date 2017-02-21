Britain's former EU ambassador: Brexi...

Britain's former EU ambassador: Brexit divorce bill talks will be 'bitter and twisted'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Britain's former ambassador to the European Union said on Wednesday that negotiations over the size of Britain's Brexit bill will be "bitter and twisted," with neither side likely to back down. Speaking to the Brexit select committee in Parliament on Wednesday morning, Sir Ivan Rogers told MPs that negotiations could get "bitter and twisted on money."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC