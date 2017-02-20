Bringing sight and color to RP patien...

Bringing sight and color to RP patients with Chinese Medicine

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Retinitis Pigmentosa , a hereditary degenerative eye disease, believed to be an incurable disease with Western Medicine Treatment, but traditional Chinese Medicine Therapies offered a new hope for the successful treatment of RP patients. RP is a group of genetic disorders that affect the retina's ability to respond to light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC