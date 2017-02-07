Bolder look, new engine for Toyota's ...

Bolder look, new engine for Toyota's Yaris

Brussels, Belgium - Toyota has given its current-generation Yaris yet another makeover and as far as facelifts go this is quite a comprehensive one, with Toyota claiming to have replaced more than 900 parts. Although the familiar shape remains, Toyota's ED2 design studio in France has reimagined both the front and rear ends, with the Yaris gaining a new catamaran-inspired trapezoidal grille upfront, along with a redesigned grille and headlights, while LED daytime running lights feature on some models.

