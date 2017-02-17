Bike ride for charity
CYCLISTS are being invited to take part in an annual bike ride across Belgium and Holland to raise funds for York charity Jessie's fund. The ride between May 27 and 31 takes in Bruges, Ghent, Bergen op Zoom and Rotterdam, the riders having first cycled to Hull and taken the ferry to Zeebrugge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC