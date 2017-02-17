Bike ride for charity

21 hrs ago Read more: York Press

CYCLISTS are being invited to take part in an annual bike ride across Belgium and Holland to raise funds for York charity Jessie's fund. The ride between May 27 and 31 takes in Bruges, Ghent, Bergen op Zoom and Rotterdam, the riders having first cycled to Hull and taken the ferry to Zeebrugge.

