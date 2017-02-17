Belgium train derailment leaves one dead, 27 hurt
One person died and 27 were injured, three seriously, when a train derailed Saturday shortly after leaving a station east of Brussels, officials said. The train carrying 85 passengers derailed four minutes after leaving Louvain bound for the North Sea coast via the Belgian capital, the SNCB railway authorities said.
