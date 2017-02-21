Belgian anti-racism official defends Palestinian he helped convict for hate speech
Jews from Belgium's Flemish Region said they "lost all confidence" in the country's anti-racism authority over its lawyer's defense of a Palestinian man whom the same lawyer helped convict for hate speech over calls to slaughter Jews. The unusual rebuke Thursday by the Forum of Jewish Organization of Flanders came after the Jewish weekly Joods Actueel published a leaked email written by Johan Otte, a judicial expert of the Interfederal Centre for Equal Opportunities, or UNIA.
