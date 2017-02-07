Atlas B744 at Liege on Feb 7th 2017, ...

Atlas B744 at Liege on Feb 7th 2017, compressor stall

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-400 on behalf of El Al, registration N477MC performing flight LY-804 from Liege to Tel Aviv with 73 tons of cargo and 6 crew, was in the initial climb out of Liege's runway 05R when the crew received indication of an engine compressor stall, stopped the climb at 3000 feet and returned to Liege for a safe landing on runway 23L about 25 minutes after departure. Ground observers reported seeing streaks of flames from one of the engines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,842 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC