Atlas B744 at Liege on Feb 7th 2017, compressor stall
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-400 on behalf of El Al, registration N477MC performing flight LY-804 from Liege to Tel Aviv with 73 tons of cargo and 6 crew, was in the initial climb out of Liege's runway 05R when the crew received indication of an engine compressor stall, stopped the climb at 3000 feet and returned to Liege for a safe landing on runway 23L about 25 minutes after departure. Ground observers reported seeing streaks of flames from one of the engines.
