Astronomers discover seven Earth-sized planets that could support life

The space agency says the event will'present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun known as exoplanets at the event- but all other details have been kept secret ahead of the announcement happening at 1pm ET on Wednesday NASA's discovery of seven new worlds around a distant star is only the beginning. The exoplanet system was discovered in May 2016, when three of the planets were discovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.