Anifah On Four-day Visit To Belgium, Attends High-level Conference On Mediation

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman is currently on a four-day official visit to Brussels, Belgium to attend the High-Level Conference on Mediation. Wisma Putra in a statement Tuesday said Anifah's participation in the conference reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to supporting mediation as a tool to promote and maintain peace, security and stability among nations.

