ACP wants continued strong relations with UK after Brexit

BRUSSELS, Belgium Secretary General of the African Caribbean and Pacific Dr Patrick I Gomes says while the grouping is supportive of a strong Europe, it has no desire of neglecting its relationship with the United Kingdom following its decision to leave the EU. Speaking at the launch of the book Brexit Securing ACP Economic Interests, in London last week, the Guyanese-born diplomat noted that eight months have passed since the British voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.