A stronger NATO for a safer world

4 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

At NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Secretary James Mattis, at a joint press conference on Feb. 15 with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, stated : "America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to the alliance, each of your capitals needs to show its support for our common defense." This statement is significant, not only for its content but for its context.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

