9th Affordable Art Fair held in Brussels

Feb. 17, 2017

A visitor walks past contemporary art works at the 9th Affordable Art Fair in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 17, 2017. Founded in London in 1999, the Affordable Art Fair has become an international contemporary art fair held in over ten cities around the world.

Chicago, IL

