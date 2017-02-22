7 Earth-like planets discovered orbit...

7 Earth-like planets discovered orbiting nearby star

Astronomers have found at least seven Earth-like planets orbiting the same star 40 light-years away, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The findings were also announced at a news conference at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

