10th Combat Aviation Brigade Equipment Begins Arriving in Europe
The 841st Transportation Battalion staged more than 900 pieces of equipment, Jan. 25, 2017, at Joint Base Charleston -- Weapons Station, S.C. The equipment was staged at the transportation core dock. All pieces were loaded onto the transport ship, ARC Endurance, for shipment to overseas.
