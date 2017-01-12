WWI postcard of Belgian refugees in K...

WWI postcard of Belgian refugees in Kingswinford

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Black Country Bugle

OVER the festive season the plight of refugees around the world weighed heavily on the minds of many kind-hearted people. Sadly, the woes of displaced people is nothing new, as this photograph from 1914 demonstrates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Country Bugle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC