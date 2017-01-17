Works of Flemish master on display at Detroit art museum
The Detroit museum said Thursday it's the first time that a terracotta model and marble bust of a young boy have been shown together. A private collector loaned the model and the bust is on loan from The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan 15
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC