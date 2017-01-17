Women's marches, occurring across seven continents, include a focus on environment
It's official: The Women's March Global movement, the international arm of the Women's March on Washington , now covers all seven continents. "Women's March-Antarctic Peninsula" is the latest to join the growing list of 161 sister marches happening in 61 countries around the world, standing in solidarity with 350-plus marches being held in the United States on Jan. 21, in what might be the largest grassroots campaign in history.
