Volvo CE Moves HQ to Gothenburg

Volvo Construction Equipment said that the company's global headquarters will move from its current location in Brussels, Belgium to Gothenburg, Sweden. The relocation will facilitate closer cooperation with the Group's other business areas and allow for better usage of the competence and resources of the whole Volvo Group.

Chicago, IL

