Verhofstadt makes candidacy for European Parliament presidency official

11 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Guy Verhoftstadt officially entered the race to succeed Martin Schulz as president of the European Parliament today , a decision which could see him step down as the chief MEP on Brexit. He has previously hinted he would step down as Brexit boss, if he ran and was elected as Parliament President.

