UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, APPELLEE v. NIZAR BEN ABDELAZIZ TRABELSI, ALSO KNOWN AS NIZAR BEN ABDELAZIZ TRABELSI, ALSO KNOWN AS ABU QA'QA, APPELLANT Before: ROGERS, PILLARD and WILKINS, Circuit Judges.Mary Manning Petras, Assistant Federal Public Defender, argued the cause for appellant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.