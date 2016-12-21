UN seat bid

UN seat bid

THE Belgian Government is hoping that Fiji supports its bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council when election is held mid this year. "Belgium is running for elections in the UN Security Council for a non-permanent seat and I have received support from Australian Government and I am going to discuss with your prime minister, if it is possible, to have the support of Fiji," said Mr Reynders.

