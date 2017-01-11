UK government expects to lose Brexit ...

UK government expects to lose Brexit trigger case, making contingency plans: report

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that deals with the mechanism for departure is pictured near an EU flag following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016. The British government expects to lose its legal battle to start the Brexit process without going through parliament, and has drafted versions of a bill to put to lawmakers after the ruling, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC