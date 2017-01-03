U2 Sets 'Joshua Tree' Stadium Tour, F...

U2 Sets 'Joshua Tree' Stadium Tour, First-Ever Bonnaroo Performance

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The band will perform their classic fifth album in its entirety on each date of the tour, which is set to begin May 12. The legendary Irish outfit will perform their classic fifth album in its entirety on each date of the U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, which is scheduled to start May 12 at Vancouver's BC Place and includes the band's first-ever U.S. festival headline appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. The European leg is scheduled to start July 8 at Twickenham in London, and wraps Aug. 1 at Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium.

Chicago, IL

