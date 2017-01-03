U2 bringing a Joshua Treea tour to AT&T Stadium
To mark the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough The Joshua Tree album, U2 is touring the world and playing the 1987 LP in full this year - including a stop in Arlington. AT&T Stadium will play host to Bono and his bandmates for the second time in nearly eight years on May 26, when The Joshua Tree tour passes through North Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC