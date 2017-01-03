U2 bringing a Joshua Treea tour to AT...

U2 bringing a Joshua Treea tour to AT&T Stadium

To mark the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough The Joshua Tree album, U2 is touring the world and playing the 1987 LP in full this year - including a stop in Arlington. AT&T Stadium will play host to Bono and his bandmates for the second time in nearly eight years on May 26, when The Joshua Tree tour passes through North Texas.

