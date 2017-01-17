Trump's big foreign policy shift: Looser ties with Europe
Donald Trump is entering the White House intent on jostling the pillars of American foreign policy, from relations with China and Mexico to US leadership of postwar international institutions. But perhaps the most significant looming upheaval is a shift away from US support for European integration and a tempering of America's leadership role in Europe's defense and security.
