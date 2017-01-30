Top EU Official Calls Trump 'Existential Threat' To The Union
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: This file picture taken 13 December 2003 during a news conference following the EU summit in Brussels shows Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt. AFP PHOTO/BELGA/FILES/PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE Guy Verhofstadt, the European Union's Brexit negotiator, lists U.S. President Donald Trump as one of three existential threats facing the EU.
