Top EU Official Calls Trump 'Existential Threat' To The Union

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: This file picture taken 13 December 2003 during a news conference following the EU summit in Brussels shows Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt. AFP PHOTO/BELGA/FILES/PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE Guy Verhofstadt, the European Union's Brexit negotiator, lists U.S. President Donald Trump as one of three existential threats facing the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.