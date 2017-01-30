TiGenix Enrolls First Patient in Phase Ib/IIa Clinical Trial of Cx611 in Severe Sepsis
January 31st, 2017, 07:00h CET - TiGenix NV , an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled and treated in its Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial for Cx611 in the treatment of severe sepsis in community-acquired pneumonia . Cx611 is an intravenously-administered product of allogeneic expanded adipose-derived stem cells , which are known for their broad range of immunomodulatory properties.
