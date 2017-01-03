The day the music died: Eerie photogr...

The day the music died: Eerie photographs show a dusty piano in...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

The day the music died: Eerie photographs show a dusty piano in abandoned Belgian property which was locked up and left in haste Eerie photographs show a deserted house in Belgium that has been left completely untouched since it was abandoned years ago. A dusty piano is pictured in one of the reception rooms with sheet music still on the stand, while a dressing table is covered in bottles of perfume and other beauty products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC