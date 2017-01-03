The day the music died: Eerie photographs show a dusty piano in abandoned Belgian property which was locked up and left in haste Eerie photographs show a deserted house in Belgium that has been left completely untouched since it was abandoned years ago. A dusty piano is pictured in one of the reception rooms with sheet music still on the stand, while a dressing table is covered in bottles of perfume and other beauty products.

