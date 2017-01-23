Tensions rise in Austrian coalition w...

Tensions rise in Austrian coalition with do-or-die talk

Yesterday

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Tuesday he was losing patience with his conservative coalition partners, raising the prospect of a government collapse that could play into the hands of the far-right Freedom Party. Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern attend a EU Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016.

