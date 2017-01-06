Tell us: How do we stop these mass shootings?

People take cover at the Fort Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on Jan. 6. What do we do after another mass shooting by an alleged mentally ill individual takes the lives of so many. Even more disturbing is how the Friday afternoon bloodbath at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport further exposes how our airport terminals are big, tempting - some say, soft - targets for armed individuals who want to terrorize or just kill other people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.