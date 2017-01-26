Surgical eye robot performs precision...

Surgical eye robot performs precision-injection in patient with retinal vein occlusion

Surgeons of University Hospitals Leuven have been the first to operate on a patient with retinal vein occlusion using a surgical robot. Operated by an eye surgeon, the robot uses a needle of barely 0.03 millimetre to inject a thrombolytic drug into the retinal vein of the patient.

