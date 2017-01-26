Ryanair in cooperation talks with AlI...

Ryanair in cooperation talks with AlItalia, to fight Lufthansa deal

Wednesday Jan 25

Ryanair is in talks about providing connecting flights to AlItalia's long-haul services and has raised objections with German authorities about a Lufthansa-Air Berlin tie-up, as it tries to ease its expansion in continental Europe. Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary addresses a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, November 27, 2013.

