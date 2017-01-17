Risk of tree species disappearing in ...

Risk of tree species disappearing in central Africa 'a major concern,' say researchers

Human disturbance may often be criticised for harming the environment, but new research suggests a persistent lack of human attention in the central African forest could actually cause some tree species to disappear. The study, from Gembloux Agro-Bio Tech - Universite de Liege and the Royal Museum for Central Africa, both in Belgium, presents challenges to current practices in forest maintenance and suggests how more effective measures could be taken in future.

Chicago, IL

