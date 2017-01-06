Reykjav k Fourth Highest on Amphetamine

Friday Read more: Iceland Review

Amphetamine use in Reykjavik is the fourth highest among 70 European cities, according to a new study by Arndis Sue-Ching Love, PhD student at the University of Iceland Faculty of Medicine, Visir reports. The study was supervised by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction .

Chicago, IL

