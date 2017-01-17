REINTJES Opens UK Branch Office
Propulsion specialist REINTJES said it has opened a new branch office in the south of England to service markets in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland. Opening of the REINTJES Britain & Ireland branch office follows on the cessation of trading by the former distributor European Marine and Machinery Agency in the middle of the year 2016.
