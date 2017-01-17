REINTJES Opens UK Branch Office

REINTJES Opens UK Branch Office

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Propulsion specialist REINTJES said it has opened a new branch office in the south of England to service markets in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland. Opening of the REINTJES Britain & Ireland branch office follows on the cessation of trading by the former distributor European Marine and Machinery Agency in the middle of the year 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,722 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC