Poland's priority for Brexit is to guarantee rights of Poles in Britain - PM

Poland's priority in Brexit talks will be to obtain a guarantee that the current rights of Poles living in Britain will be upheld, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday in Warsaw's first reaction to a decisive speech by her British counterpart. Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo waves as she arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016.

