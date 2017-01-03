PE-backed Clinical Supplies Managemen...

PE-backed Clinical Supplies Management acquires B&C Group

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: PE Hub

Great Point Partners today announced that Clinical Supplies Management a GPP II Portfolio company has acquired B&C Group based in Brussels, Belgium. B&C focuses on providing clinical trial supplies and biomedical sample services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,455

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC