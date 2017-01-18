Paris Police Source Say Kim Kardashia...

Paris Police Source Say Kim Kardashian Is Royally F*cked - Stolen Jewels Are Gone For Good

Although there was already a slim chance of the reality star getting her stolen jewelry from the Paris robbery back - authorities now seem to believe the millions of dollars worth of jewels are gone for good. According to Us Weekly , police are confident the stolen items, including the 36-year-old's 20-carat diamond engagement ring, have been melted down or recut and sold on the black market.

Chicago, IL

