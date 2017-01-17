Pakistani-origin woman becomes counci...

Pakistani-origin woman becomes council chief in Belgium

Read more: Nerve News

Brussels, Jan 23 - A 34-year-old Pakistani-origin woman has been appointed President of the Municipal Council of Ostend in Belgium's West Flanders province. Hina Bhatti, whose parents arrived in Belgium 40 years ago from Pakistan, had worked for a year in then Secretary of State Bart Tommelein's cabinet.

Chicago, IL

