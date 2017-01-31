Pakistan must stop exploitation of Gilgit-Baltistan through CPEC, say Kashmiri groups

Brussels [Belgium], Jan. 31 : Expressing serious concern about the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor , representatives of various Kashmiri groups have unanimously voiced out against the exploitation of the natural resources of Gilgit Baltistan by Pakistan and China. At a conference held under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir International People's Alliance last Sunday in Como, Italy, these various Kashmiri groups, including the United Kashmir People's National Party and the Kashmir National Party passed a resolution to this effect.

