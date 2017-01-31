Pakistan must stop exploitation of Gi...

Pakistan must stop exploitation of Gilgit-Baltistan through CPEC, say Kashmiri groups

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Brussels [Belgium], Jan. 31 : Expressing serious concern about the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor , representatives of various Kashmiri groups have unanimously voiced out against the exploitation of the natural resources of Gilgit Baltistan by Pakistan and China. At a conference held under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir International People's Alliance last Sunday in Como, Italy, these various Kashmiri groups, including the United Kashmir People's National Party and the Kashmir National Party passed a resolution to this effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC