out on the tiles

Oostende is known as "The Queen of the Belgian sea-side resorts" because the first Belgian royals liked to spend their holidays here and many important monuments and villas were built to please them. Although it is not a big city, several greats of 20th century art lived here, including James Ensor and Leon Spilliaert, two amazing painters who spent most of their lives here.

