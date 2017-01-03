One head, two votes: The case for a p...

One head, two votes: The case for a pan-European list for EU elections

In the 2019 European elections, voters should be able to cast two votes: one for their national representative and another for a second representative elected by a single European electoral college, argues Giorgio Clarotti. This has often been proposed in the past and was again mentioned by European Parliament presidential candidate Guy Verhofstadt in his recent draft report on Possible evolutions of and adjustments to the current institutional set-up of the European Union.

