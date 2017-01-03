No Belgian rivals for Van Aert at nat...

No Belgian rivals for Van Aert at national championships

World champion Wout Van Aert captured a seemingly easy win at the Belgian championships in Ostend on Sunday afternoon. In absence of arch rival Mathieu van der Poel there were no Belgian rivals ready to fight up against the 22-year-old cyclo-cross star.

