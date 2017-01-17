New Zealand leads global marches in d...

New Zealand leads global marches in defence of women's rights

21 hrs ago Read more: Dominion Post

Hundreds of women and men will stepped out across the country on Saturday morning to lead a global march in defence of women's rights. Timed to coincide with President Trump's first day in office, the movement is in response to the rising rhetoric of far-right populism around the world.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 30,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,380

