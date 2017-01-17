Neighbouring countries concerned about the risk of a Belgian Nuclear meltdown
On 10 January 2017 a new emergency plan was presented in a commission in Belgium's Parliament. The evacuation perimeter was conveniently halved to 10km to avoid an evacuation of Belgium's second and third cities in case of a meltdown.
