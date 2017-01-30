Monday Morning Politics; Europe's Not So Perfect Union; US-China Relations in the Age of Trump
Guy Verhofstadt , prime minister of Belgium from and has served in the European Parliament as president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe since 2009 and author of Europe's Last Chance: Why the European States Must Form a More Perfect Union , provides a possible framework for understanding Europe today, questioning a system in which each member state can veto legislation, opt in or out of the Euro, or close borders on a seeming whim. President Trump signed an executive order that pulled the U.S. out of the TPP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan 15
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC