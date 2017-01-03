Mithra Pharmaceuticals Release: Appoi...

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Release: Appointment Of As Chief Financial Officer

LiA ge, Belgium, 6 January 2017 - Mithra Pharmaceuticals , a company focused on women's health, today announces the appointment of Christophe MarA©chal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 23 February 2017. Mr MarA©chal is currently Director, Group Treasury and Credit Risk Management, at Hamon Group , an engineering and contracting company.

Chicago, IL

