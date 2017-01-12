Merkel urges United States to stick t...

Merkel urges United States to stick to international cooperation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged the United States to stick to multilateral cooperation, saying a trend towards protectionism was a risk to prosperity. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has dinner near the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, January 12, 2017.

