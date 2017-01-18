Merkel refutes Trump's criticism towa...

Merkel refutes Trump's criticism towards her refugee policy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

"He has recently reiterated his positions, which have been known for a while, mine are also known," Merkel said in response to Trump's labelling her refugee policy as a "catastrophic mistake." When asked to comment on Trump's praise of "Brexit", Merkel said: "I think we Europeans hold our destiny in our own hands."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC