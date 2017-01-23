MDI Capacity Increases at BASF Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium
BASF has completed a capacity increase of its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production facilities at the companys Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium. The capacity increase brings the annual production of MDI in Antwerp from 560,000 metric tons per year to 650,000 metric tons per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ink World.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan 15
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC