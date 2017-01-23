MDI Capacity Increases at BASF Verbun...

MDI Capacity Increases at BASF Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium

BASF has completed a capacity increase of its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production facilities at the companys Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium. The capacity increase brings the annual production of MDI in Antwerp from 560,000 metric tons per year to 650,000 metric tons per year.

